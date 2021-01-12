ADA Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia Webinar Series - 5th webinar 1/27 3-4 PM EST

Body

APhA has been collaborating with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and several other professional organizations on an Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia campaign. The campaign itself has several aims, including one focused on education and awareness. The next free webinar in the series is titled "Engaging Your Team and Community as an Inertia Buster" on December 16th at 3 PM EST.



Do you need ideas for addressing patient-level barriers to self-care and follow-through on treatment plan recommendations? Do you want to learn how to effectively refer patients to diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES), medical nutrition therapy, and diabetes support program resources in your community?



Therapeutic inertia in diabetes care is a multifactorial problem. While rapid-cycle therapy optimization it is an important piece of achieving timely glucose control, it is simply not enough. Addressing patient-level barriers to self-care and follow-through on treatment plan recommendations is critical. To help you engage your team and community as an inertia buster, the ADA is hosting this practical online training.



During the webinar, Shannon Knapp, BSN, RN, CDCES and Sacha Uelmen, RDN, CDCES will explore the importance of assessing barriers like social determinants of health, depression, diabetes distress, and health literacy. We will discuss how to consider identified barriers during treatment plan creation. We will also provide suggestions for assessment tools you can use and effective solutions for addressing patient needs and barriers, both in the clinic and through connection with critical community resources and diabetes education. Finally, we will explore some new technology-based approaches to patient engagement and support that may be useful.





Learning Objectives:

Improved ability to assess patient-level barriers to diabetes self-care and care plan follow-through

Increased awareness of the four critical times to refer to DSMES

Ability to identify the steps in an effective referral for DSMES and medical nutrition therapy (MNT)

Improved confidence in locating relevant community support resources to address social and emotional barriers contributing to therapeutic inertia



Who should attend?



Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, diabetes educators, dietitians, social workers and anyone providing care to diabetes patients, especially in primary care settings.



To register for this event, please use the following link to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DJ_dDnXwRHC2zCXmn6lObg



One more webinar is also in the works, with more details to be shared when the date gets closer:



March 2021: Optimize the Patient Journey: A Case-Based Approach

We look forward to seeing you on the webinar!



Andrew



P.S. If you want to catch up on the first three webinars in this series, recordings can be accessed at the following website: https://professional.diabetes.org/meetings/archived-webinars





