ADA Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia Webinar Series - 4th webinar 12/16 3-4 PM EST

Body

Greetings!



APhA has been collaborating with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and several other professional organizations on an Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia campaign. The campaign itself has several aims, including one focused on education and awareness. The fourth free webinar in the series is titled "Break Through Inertia: Strategies to Make Your Practice the Intervention" on December 16th at 3 PM EST.



Lack of time is often cited as the single biggest barrier to optimal diabetes care and a significant contributor to therapeutic inertia. So, how do you prioritize underlying diabetes, helping each diabetes patient quickly achieve and maintain their A1C target while still addressing emergent and co-existing medical challenges?



During this webinar, Eden Miller, DO and Lucia Novak, MSN, ANP-BC, BC-ADM will discuss simple strategies you can implement right now to modify your workflow and leverage your entire practice as "The Diabetes Intervention”. First, the presenters will walk through a typical patient engagement and workflow process, from pre-visit communication to post-visit follow up. They will then discuss practical and innovative ways to modify your processes, enlist your entire care team, and leverage technology to streamline care and proactively address critical barriers to care plan adherence. Specific recommendations for structuring an effective “diabetes only” visit will also be included.



Learning Objectives:

Identify ways to leverage the entire care team to help reduce therapeutic inertia.

Understand how to structure an effective “diabetes only” visit.

Improve understanding of how effective care coordination can help overcome therapeutic inertia.

Improve understanding of optimal time frames for scheduling a follow-up visit based on A1C and medication changes.

Describe how virtual care can be utilized to help overcome therapeutic inertia.



Who should attend?



Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, diabetes educators, dietitians, social workers and anyone providing care to diabetes patients, especially in primary care settings.



To register for this event, please use the following link to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VhVLdaGdSuGK7-yTIjKIBQ



Additional webinars are also in the works, with more details to be shared when the dates get closer:



January 2021: Engaging Your Community as an Inertia Buster

March 2021: Optimize the Patient Journey: A Case-Based Approach

We look forward to seeing you on the webinar!



Andrew



P.S. If you want to catch up on the first three webinars in this series, recordings can be accessed at the following website: https://professional.diabetes.org/meetings/archived-webinars





------------------------------

Andrew S. Bzowyckyj, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES

Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Pacific University Oregon School of Pharmacy

222 SE 8th Avenue | Creighton Hall 567

Hillsboro, OR 97123

Ph: 503.352.7218 | Fax: 503.352.7270

Email: bzowyckyj@pacificu.edu



Clinical Practice:

Legacy Medical Group – Cornell

1960 NW 167th Place – Suite 100

Beaverton, OR 97006

------------------------------

