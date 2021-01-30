Action Needed ! APhA 2021 House of Delegates Roster
Discussion Name
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-01-30T14:31:00Z
Body
As we near APhA 2021, If you have NOT done so already, I need to know which of our Sig members will be a Delegate to APhA 2021. Can you just send me your name, and which delegation you will be representing. Please send directly to me at Larselk@aol.com
Thanks ! Larry Selkow Chair-Communications
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------