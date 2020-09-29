7th Annual APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge!

Body

Hello Diabetes Management SIG Members!

The 7th Annual APhA-APPM Special Interest (SIG) 2020 SIG PAC Challenge has begun! Each year, APhA-APPM SIGs engage in a friendly competition to raise money for the APhA-PAC (Political Action Committee). Your participation in the SIG PAC Challenge is crucial because the APhA-PAC plays a central role in our ability to communicate pharmacists' concerns and priorities to the federal government. It allows us to directly connect with the lawmakers overseeing legislation related to our work today, tomorrow, and for many years to come. Only by pooling our resources are we able to gain access to, develop relationships with, and educate these key policymakers on the value of pharmacists and the services we provide to our patients and the healthcare system.

We are asking you to join the Diabetes SIG for the SIG PAC Challenge! Our goal is to raise at least 5% more than we did last year, which calculates to $2,179.23 per SIG, before the Challenge concludes on November 3rd- aka election day 2020! The winning SIG(s) for most dollars raised and for the highest average contribution will be announced in mid-November and will be recognized at the next Annual Meeting and Exposition as well as in APhA publications. Throughout the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge, my co-PAC leader, Troy Lynn Lewis, and I will receive regular updates on fundraising progress.

Please help kick off the DM SIG's PAC Challenge and contribute to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge by clicking here. The success of advocacy and the future of the profession depends on OUR involvement and support of the APhA-PAC. Thank you in advance for your consideration, participation, and help in protecting and promoting pharmacy!

Have a great rest of the week!!

Hanna





Hanna Sung, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, APh

Manager, Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Practice

LA Care Health Plan

