3rd Place in SIG PAC Challenge!!!

Hello everyone,

There are only two weeks left in the SIG PAC Challenge and we are currently in 3rd place! We have already raised $1,160 of our $2180 goal. We are one of the largest SIGs so if every member could donate just $5 we would easily surpass our goal and could move to 1st place! It is very important to support your SIG especially during this time of COVID and with it being an election year. The nonpartisan APhA-PAC is 100% funded by individual contributions from APhA members and the funds enable APhA to support the election and re-election of candidates for federal office who support pharmacists and pro-pharmacy issues and legislation. We must ensure our allies in Congress have the resources to win their races, so they return to Capitol Hill and stand with us fighting for pharmacists. For those who have already contributed, thank you! I know that there are many competitive members of our SIG so LET'S WIN THIS COMPETITION!!!

Can you support your SIG by donating just $5 right now?



How can you help improve your SIG's standing? There are several easy ways to donate: - Text: "Action" to 50155 (follow instructions in reply text)

Online: Login to Pharmacist.com/APhA-PAC

- Mail: Personal check can be made payable to " APhA-PAC " and sent to APhA headquarters at:

2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037

Bonus: Contributors that donate $250 or more during the campaign will receive the exclusive APhA & American lapel pin in appreciation of their participation at the conclusion of the SIG PAC Challenge.

Participants who contribute $500 or more during the Challenge will receive complimentary admission to the APhA-PAC Reception held during APhA2021 – whether virtual or in person



The SIG(s) that raise the most into the APhA-PAC and have the highest overall contribution will be recognized via APhA social media, online, and print publications



