2021 Election Application Deadline Oct 21

Bill McLaughlin

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community

2020-10-19T15:05:00Z

As a reminder, the 2021 Election application deadline is two days away (Link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home).  

APRS is seeking candidates to slate for all 3 Section Chair-elect positions.  Please consider these opportunities to contribute to shaping the future of the Academy.

If you have any questions regarding the requirements or process, feel free to reach out to  APhA Staff Virginia Suitor (vsuitor@aphanet.org) or Margaret Tomecki (mtomecki@aphanet.org).



Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
