2021 Basic Sciences Section business meeting

Anna Ratka

APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

2021-03-18T21:35:00Z

Dear Members of the APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section:

You are invited to the 2021 Section Business meeting scheduled for Friday, March 26, 2021, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm.
This is a Zoom meeting and you need to pre-register:
https://aphanet.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvf-iurDooEtDHTnBYOQGJR8cqKV…
Please mark your calendar and monitor the ENGAGE platform for future messages.

Looking forward to seeing you on March 26!

------------------------------
Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh
2020-21 Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section
E-mail: aratka@sjfc.edu
------------------------------