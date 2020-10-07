2021 APRS Election Application Deadline now Oct 21

Dear APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section members,

The Basic Sciences Section is seeking candidates for Chair-elect 2021 and the application deadline has been extended to October 21st 11:59 pm ET (Link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home).

 If you have an interest in running for the the position and have questions regarding the requirements or process, please feel free to reach out to APhA Staff Virginia Suitor (vsuitor@aphanet.org) or Margaret Tomecki (mtomecki@aphanet.org).

 



Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
