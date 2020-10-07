2021 APRS Election Application Deadline Extended to Oct 21

Body

Dear APhA-APRS members,

The 2021 Election application deadline has been extended to October 21st 11:59 pm ET (Link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home). APRS is seeking candidates to slate for all 3 Section Chair-elect positions.

If you have any questions regarding the requirements or process, feel free to reach out to APhA Staff Virginia Suitor (vsuitor@aphanet.org) or Margaret Tomecki (mtomecki@aphanet.org).

Please consider these opportunities to join in shaping the work and direction of the Academy!





------------------------------

Bill McLaughlin PHD

Germantown TN

------------------------------

