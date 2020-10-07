2021 APRS Election Application Deadline Extended to Oct 21

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Bill McLaughlin

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-07T15:31:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d7686035-47a9-4066-8ef6-f…

Body

Dear APhA-APRS members,

The 2021 Election application deadline has been extended to October 21st 11:59 pm ET (Link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1420/home).  APRS is seeking candidates to slate for all 3 Section Chair-elect positions.

 If you have any questions regarding the requirements or process, feel free to reach out to  APhA Staff Virginia Suitor (vsuitor@aphanet.org) or Margaret Tomecki (mtomecki@aphanet.org).

 Please consider these opportunities to join in shaping the work and direction of the Academy!



------------------------------
Bill McLaughlin PHD
Germantown TN
------------------------------