2021 APhA Nuclear Education Program

Hello everyone, the education committee (headed by Eric Smith!) has put together 15 hours of superb educational opportunities. This year you will need to sign up for the meeting to get access to these programs early. They will be offered for CEUs through Purdue at a later date. You save $100 if you register before February 28th. For me that's $299 because of the tiered membership. Dao Le will have more information on surprise events, so don't delete the engage pushes until you add them to your calendar.

2021 APhA education sessions at a glance:

Friday, March 12th:

Deciphering the Fine Print: Achieving Regulatory Compliance in Your Radiopharmacy (LAW) Location: Virtual -Time TBD (3 CEUs)

Speakers: Duann Thistlethwaite, Paul Mahan, Jeff Hollar

Learning Objectives:

Describe the key inspections that affect nuclear pharmacy and nuclear medicine facilities and their impact on pharmacy practice; Explain record keeping requirements commonly surveyed; Identify good practices that will help simplify the audit process

On the Side of Caution: Radiation Safety for Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals (SAFETY) Location: Virtual -Time TBD (2 CEUs)

Speakers: Frederick Grant, Debbie Gilley

Learning Objectives:

Describe the role of Safety in Radiation Oncology (SAFRON); Discuss the different precautions necessary for handling beta emitters and alpha emitters; Identify opportunities for educating patients, clients, or other customers in radiation safety principles

Saturday, March 13th:

It's All in Your Head: Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurology Location: Virtual -Time TBD (3 CEUs)

Speakers: Michael Rafii, Daniel Silverman, Liana Apostolova

Learning Objectives:

Describe the role of fluorodopa F 18 in the management of movement disorders; Describe the application of flortaucipir F 18 (Tauvid) imaging in Alzheimer's disease and its distinguishing features in comparison with amyloid imaging

A Breath of Fresh Air: Reviewing Pulmonary Imaging Location: Virtual -Time TBD (2 CEUs)

Speakers: Neil A. Petry, Brandon Howard

Learning Objectives:

Describe useful applications of pulmonary ventilation and perfusion imaging; Discuss the potential of nuclear imaging in new lung diseases; Explain the use of Technegas ventilation imaging; Discuss the risks associated with imaging during a pandemic affecting the lungs

Sunday, March 14th:

Coming Into Focus: The Present and Future of Prostate Imaging Location: Virtual -Time TBD (3 CEUs)

Speakers: Thomas Hope, Gregory Ravizzini, Mark Soffing

Learning Objectives:

Describe prostate cancer and how it typically progresses; Identify pitfalls in diagnosing and staging this disease; Explain how molecular imaging can provide a clearer picture in this patient population; Discuss the differences among agents in what may appear to be a crowded space

New Meds on the Block: Get to Know Recently Approved PET Radiopharmaceuticals Location: Virtual -Time TBD (2 CEUs)

Speakers: David Mankoff, Gerd Muehllehner, Peter Ancona

Learning Objectives:

Describe the basic structure and mechanism of localizaiton for Fluoroestrdiol F 18 (Cerianna) and copper Cu 64 dotatate (Detectnet); Discuss the clinical data used to support marketing approval; Describe the approved indications for the radiopharmaceuticals; Discuss the use of these agents in the clinical and therapeutic management of patients





Wendy Galbraith, PharmD, BCNP

OU College of Pharmacy

Oklahoma City

