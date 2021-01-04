2021 APhA Immunization Champion Awards - Call for Nominations

2021 APhA Immunization Champion Awards - Call for Nominations

Deadline: January 18, 2021

The APhA Immunization Champion Awards program recognizes individuals and organizations within the profession of pharmacy who have made extraordinary contributions towards improved vaccination rates within their communities.

Submissions specifically related to the provision of immunization services during the COVID-19 pandemic are highly encouraged.

Submit your nomination online by January 18, 2021.

Awards will be presented at APhA Virtual, March 12-15, 2021.

------------------------------
Laura Knockel, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Assistant Professor
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Iowa City, IA
------------------------------