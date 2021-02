2021 APhA Federal Pharmacy Forum

Body

The Federal Pharmacy Forum, held in conjunction with APhA2021 Virtual, provides sessions and networking opportunities for Federal Pharmacists and Technicians. Join your colleagues Friday, March 12, 1230-1700 for a special program designed for the federal pharmacy community.



The Federal Pharmacy Forum is included with APhA2021 Virtual registration at no additional cost. Register today for APhA2021 - save $100 when you register by February 28!



