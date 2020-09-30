2020 SIG PAC Challenge Launched!

Fall is just getting started and so is our 2020 SIG PAC Challenge campaign, where APhA-APPM SIGs engage in a friendly competition to raise money for the APhA-PAC. Our participation is crucial because the APhA-PAC plays a central role in our ability to advocate on behalf of pharmacists and the pharmacy profession by connecting with the lawmakers overseeing legislation related to pharmacy practice. Only by pooling our resources, are we able to gain access to, develop relationships with, and educate these key policymakers on the value of pharmacists and the services we provide to our patients and the healthcare system.





To keep pharmacists front of mind for the policymakers making decisions about the future of pharmacy leading into American Pharmacists Month in October, we ask you to please consider and participate in the SIG PAC Challenge today. Our goal is to raise $2,000 per SIG ($20,000 total).





Please participate now with a contribution $5, $20, $50, $100, $250, or $500 to the APhA-APPM SIG PAC Challenge by following this link: https://contribute.pacbuilder.com/contribution.aspx?X=McWvYfbvfCx1MIgmLa%2fTrTitXl3c2ZRR84QrZXY3TeQ%3d&b=21645





The success of advocacy and the future of the profession depends on OUR involvement and support of the APhA-PAC. Thank you in advance for your consideration, participation and help in protecting and promoting pharmacy!





Thank you,