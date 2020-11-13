2020-21 APhA-APPM SIG Member Spotlight Application Due by 12/4/2020

Body

Dear Medical Home/ACO SIG Members,

The APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG is collecting information to highlight its members. Do you know someone who has an interesting career, has made a recent accomplishment, is addressing an issue in a unique way, making inroads in their community or field as it relates to PCMHs and ACOs? We want to hear about this member's success and would like to profile them in the APhA-APPM SIG Member spotlight! Complete the nomination form below for the SIG to highlight a colleague's contributions or your contributions to the profession. The member will be highlighted in the SIG ENGAGE post and acknowledged at the SIG's Meeting at Annual Meeting. The nominee must be a member of APhA and APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG. The SIG will review all applicants and determine members to highlight.

Please submit by December 4, 2020 at 5PM PST.