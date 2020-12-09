Body

On behalf of the Professional and Student Affairs Committee of the DM SIG, we would like to take this moment to recognize the Operation Diabetes Regional and National Award Recipients!

Students across the country worked hard on their Operation Diabetes projects and made a meaningful difference in our communities. Check out the statistics on the bottom of this post! I think we can all recognize the impact covid19 has made on our student lives and experiences this year and we are incredibly proud of the achievements they have made despite these adversities.



Join us in celebrating the 2019-2020 Operation Diabetes Regional Award Recipients! The national awards will be announced at APhA2021.

Region 1 Award: MCPHS University School of Pharmacy Boston

Region 2 Award: Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy

Region 3 Award: UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Region 4 Award: University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy

Region 5 Award: South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions

Region 6 Award: University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy

Region 7 Award: Idaho State University College of Pharmacy

Region 8 Award: University of Southern California School of Pharmacy





In 2019-2020 alone students had the following results:

127 chapters participated

13,527 student pharmacists participated

756 faculty and staff members participated

717 pharmacists participated

1,003 Operation Diabetes events conducted

38,047 patients screened

2,283 patients referred to their primary care provider

37,512 patients received health and wellness services

5,177,628 individuals reached through public relations initiatives





------------------------------

Aimee Dawson

MCPHS University - Worcester

Worcester MA

------------------------------

